EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Pickens County coroner has released the name of a woman who was killed in a crash along Prince Perry Rd. near Easley on Wednesday.
According to troopers, a 2004 Volvo SUV was traveling north on Prince Perry Rd. and drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected, drove off the left side of the road and struck a culvert before finally overturning.
The coroner said the driver of that SUV, Diana Tate Burdsal, 63, of Shade Tree Circle in Easley, died at the scene.
The coroner said Burdsal was wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck. An autopsy has been ordered to aid in the investigation.
No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.