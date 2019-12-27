TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's office has released the name of a woman who died following a collision in Taylors.
The SC Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Wade Hampton Boulevard at West Main Street.
Troopers said the victim was driving a 2007 Honda, traveling west on West Main Street when the car ran a red light and was struck by a pickup truck traveling north on Wade Hampton Boulevard. The driver of the Honda died at the scene.
The coroner on Friday identified the woman who was killed as 42-year-old Casey Leigh Petersen of Kirkwood Lane, Greenville.
According to troopers, both the driver of the truck, an 18-year-old boy, and a juvenile traveling in the truck with him had to be transported to the hospital for injuries.
According to the Highway Patrol, the victim, and the two injured people were all wearing their seatbelts.
