Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Greenwood County Coroner's Office were called to the scene of a fatal collision that left one person dead.
According to the coroner's office, the victim was a female pedestrian who was struck while in the area of Highway 34 and Sherard Road. The highway patrol reported the accident happened around 6:20 a.m.
Coroner Sonny Cox says the victim appears to have been struck by one or more vehicles during the incident and was pronounced dead on scene.
Cox identified the deceased as Shantay Shenise Crawford, 32, of Phoenix Street in Greenwood
Troopers said a 2011 Chevy SUV struck Crawford. That driver stopped, but another, yet unidentified vehicle, also struck the woman in the roadway.
Trooper said the second driver did not stop.
