GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina and North Carolina Highway Patrol have released new details in a multi-state chase that ended with two people dead in Cherokee County.
The sheriff's office said that the chase began in Cleveland County, North Carolina with troopers chasing one of the deceased victims, a man, who had four outstanding warrants.
North Carolina Highway Patrol has now revealed the initial traffic stop was initiated because the driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt. As troopers approached the 1998 Jeep, the driver threw the car into gear and took off, sparking a chase. Highway Patrol says the driver purposely drove into powerlines to avoid law enforcement, adding the driver had previously employed this same maneuver to evade arrest. We're told at least one trooper's vehicle got stuck in the downed lines who then relayed the suspect's direction of travel. Another trooper chased the vehicle along Highway 18 terminating pursuit at the state line.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, the chase continued through Cherokee County until deputies lost the driver along Pleasant School Road due to high speeds. Minutes later, the vehicle was spotted on Highway 50 and the chase continued into downtown Gaffney before finally ending on Buford Street, a quarter mile north of town, where the suspect vehicle wrecked.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the suspects, while trying to evade deputies, ran off the left side of Bufford Street and crashed into a tree. Neither occupant of the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and both were ejected in the crash, dying on scene.
The sheriff's office says that no civilians were involved in the incident and that a deputy with their office wrecked during the pursuit.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol's MAIT team was requested to investigate the incident, according to deputies.
According to the sheriff's office, the second victim was a woman who was in the car with a man.
On Friday afternoon, the coroner identified the deceased as two residents of Shelby, NC.
Coroner Dennis Fowler said the driver was Preston Emory grant, age 25, and Simms Leigh Ottinger Wilson, 37.
“Both occupants were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected after the vehicle in which they were riding impacted a large tree in the front lawn of a residence at 102 Camellia Circle at 7:20 p.m. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsies performed today indicate both victims died as the result of injuries sustained in the crash," Fowler said in a news release.
