GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Co. Coroner's Office has released the name of two women killed in a head-on crash involving a vehicle attempting to pass an SCDOT plow truck in northern Greenville county Thursday evening.
The office says the collision happened on Geer Highway, near Church of God Circle and about 12 miles north of Travelers Rest.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says the collision happened around 8:30 p.m. They later released more details about what happened.
According to SCHP, an SCDOT dump truck with snow plow and a Chevy Camaro were traveling west on Geer Highway before the collision, while a Mini Cooper traveled east. Troopers say the driver of the Camaro drove left of center and hit the Mini Cooper head-on. As a result, the Camaro then hit the plow truck and overturned.
Coroner Parks Evans said the Camaro was trying to pass the plow truck when the crash happened.
Meghan Rachel Thornton, the driver of the Camaro, and Laurie Jane Niederhelmann, the driver of the MINI Cooper, were both pronounced dead at the scene, Evans said.
Niederhelmann, 55, lived along Idlewild Avenue in Greenville.
Thornton, 24, was from Flowerwood Drive in Greer.
Both women died at 8:30 p.m. from blunt force trauma, the coroner said.
Evans said weather conditions did not contribute to the accident.
SCHP continues to investigate.
