GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Coroner's Office has released the names of two people who were found dead by Greenville County deputies inside a home on Sunday.
According to Lieutenant Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a 911 call at 2:15 p.m. saying a female had been shot at a home on Oakdale Drive. Upon arrival, deputies believed that at least one other person was still inside the home and SWAT was requested.
Lieutenant Flood says deputies were able to get inside the home and located a man and woman both dead.
On Monday, the coroner's office identified the deceased as 33-year-old Dareen Bernard Gibson and 37-year-old Marie Antionette Hill, both who lived at the home on Oakdale Drive.
The coroner listed Hill's manner of death as homicide but the cause of death remains pending. Gibson's manner and cause of death are still pending investigation. The coroner estimates both Hill and Gibson passed away around 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Both the coroner's office and the sheriff's office are continuing to investigate.
