Piedmont, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Wednesday morning, the Greenville County Coroner reported the death of a Southside High School Student.
According to Coroner Parks Evans, 14-year-old Luis Angel Osorio, died after an accident on Carly Drive in Piedmont around 11:15 p.m.
Wednesday morning Evans said,"Luis Angel Osorio was a 14 year old male who was a 9th grade student at Southside High School". Coroner Evans stated, "It appears that Mr. Osorio fell from the family's Chevrolet Suburban as the vehicle proceeded down Carly Drive."
Troopers with the Highway Patrol said the SUV was pulling out of a private residence when Osorio jumped on the running board of the vehicle, before sustaining injuries that lead to his death.
The coroner later clarified that Osorio was riding on the running board on the right side of the Chevy Suburban ad holding onto the top of the vehicle.
"It appears that he fell from the vehicle and struck his head at approximately (11:15 p.m.)," Evans said in a news release. "Others traveling inside the vehicle reported that they thought that he had exited the vehicle and returned home. Mr. Osorio was found unresponsive in the roadway, when family members returned home at approximately (12:37 a.m.)."
EMS was called and arrived and arrived at 12:38 a.m. to find Osorio unresponsive in the roadway, Evans said. The teen was then transported to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:58 a.m.
The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head.
We reached out to Greenville County Schools who said grief counselors are at the school to assist students and staff in dealing with this tragedy.
The coroner's office has an autopsy scheduled for later today.
The case is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
