MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office released new information on the victim who died at a Food Lion distribution center in Greenville County on Friday
The Coroner's Office identified the victim as 18-year-old Leobardo Garcia from Fountain Inn. Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.
According to the Coroner's Office, Garcia was operating a forklift at work when the incident occurred. They said the forklift hit an overhead door and caused it to fall onto Garcia. The Coroner's Office said he died from blunt head trauma.
