SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Sheriff Chuck Wright said a woman, now identifed as 34-year-old Jennifer Mabry Robinson of Spartanburg, is dead after firing at deputies during a pursuit Thursday night.

Wright said deputies attempted to pull over a dark sedan driven by Robinson around 7:46 p.m. near US 176 and John Dodd Road.

The vehicle had a tag that may have been stolen. That was still being investigated Thursday night.

During the chase, Wright said Robinson started firing at deputies and deputies made the decision to ram the vehicle and get the vehicle off the road.

Once off the road, Wright said a foot chase began.

Robinson eventually turned around and put the gun she was carrying to her head. Wright said she then lowered the gun and pointed it at the pursuing deputy.

Wright said the deputy opened fire twice and Robinson also shot herself.

“It appears she took her own life, but deputies fired shots at her too,” Wright said.

Wright said the deputies involved in the incident are fine.

"Again, God's looking out for us,” Wright said, adding that he felt deputies acted “very appropriately.”

“We are doing police work and people are escalating it to this,” Wright said of the violent encounter.

The deputies involved have been placed on leave and SLED has been called in to investigate.

Friday morning at 7:41 a.m., Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger released Robinson's name. Clevenger says Robinson was transported by EMS to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, where she died at 9:06 p.m.

Clevenger later released the preliminary autopsy results, citing a gunshot wound the the head as the primary cause of death.

"The decedent had a gun shot wound to the mandible area of her face and another gunshot wound near the temporal area of her head," Clevenger stated in a news release. "There was another shot to her hip area that appeared non fatal."

Clevenger said microscopic testing will be performed and other evidence reviewed before a manner of death can be determined

The sheriff also had a message for any would-be criminals in the county: “Don’t shoot at us and we won’t shoot you.”

Thursday's incident marked the second time in less than a week that deputies had been involved in a chase that involved a suspect shooting at them.

On December 7, Wright said a man accused of firing shots while robbing the Duncan McDonald's turned his aim toward Duncan police and deputies during a chase along Highway 290.