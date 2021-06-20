GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner released a statement on the 21-year-old that was killed on Sunday night near York Drive in Greenville, SC
The Greenville County Coroner identified the gunshot victim as 21-year-old Joshua Mitchell Hardin. He was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.
Greenville County Coroner Park Evans said in a press release, "Deputy Coroner's responded to the incident location where the victim, identified as Joshua Mitchell Hardin, was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics."
An autopsy was preformed on June 21, 2021, according to officials. Coroner Evans says the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide.
Deputies say they responded just after 9:00 after they learned that the victim had been shot. They add that at least one suspect reportedly fled on foot.
According to deputies, they are still in the very early stages of the investigation.
This all of the information that we have at this time. We will continue to update this article as more details are released.
