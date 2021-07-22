GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office releases a statement on the victim of the deadly shooting at "Club Swag" on Thursday night.
Greenville County Corner Parks Evans said in a press release, "our office was notified of the victim was pronounced dead on July 23, 2021at 09:52. The decedent was transported to PRISMA Greenville Memorial Hospital from 'Club Swagg' on the night of July 22, 2021 after reports of a shooting. An autopsy will be performed on July 23, 2021."
The victim's time of death was 9:52 a.m., according to the Coroner's office.
Deputies say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. regarding a gunshot victim. Once deputies arrived on scene they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, says deputies.
They went on to say the man was treated for serious injuries but later updated on Friday that the victim passed away.
Deputies currently do not have any suspect information at this time.
This case remains under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
