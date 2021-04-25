GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenvill County Coroner's Office says they've identified the victim that died during a fatal collision along I-85 northbound near mile marker 44.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office says that the victim was Liteesa Shonte Smith-Brooks, a 29 year old female from Greenville, SC. They add that Smith-Brooks was the unrestrained driver of one of the vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office says that the cause of death was multiple instances of blunt force trauma as a result of the collision.
This case is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
Highway Patrol released details of the incident on Sunday afternoon. Troopers say that the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet SUV was traveling northbound along I-85 when he struck a 2013 Nissan that was already spun out across both lanes.
Troopers say that neither party was wearing seatbelts during the incident. The driver of the Chevrolet ran off of the right side of the road and struck a guardrail during the incident. The driver of this vehicle was transported to the hospital, SCHP says.
The driver of the 2013 Nissan was the deceased in this incident, highway patrol says.
Drivers are encouraged to take a detour at exit 44 to White Horse Rd. After this, drivers will need to travel south to SC 291 and then north along the same route and then back onto I-85, according to DPS.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more about the incident.
