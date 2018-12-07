Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner said three young children were killed in a car crash on East Mountain Creek Church Road early Friday morning.
The crash happened just after midnight.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the driver was traveling north on Highway 253 in a van with four juveniles inside, when the van ran off the right side of the road and struck several trees.
The driver, who was not seatbelted according to troopers, was injured and transported to Greenville Memorial by EMS.
Of the four children, troopers say three of them died on scene from injuries in the crash. The fourth child was transported by EMS to Greenville Memorial.
The coroner's office said the children killed were between the ages of 4 and 8.
The victims were identified as Amez Yaron Jamison, Jr., age 4, Robbiana Evans, age 6, and Jamire Halley, age 8.
The coroner said Robbiana and Jamire were students at Gateway Elementary School.
Greenville County Schools spokesperson Beth Brotherton said Jamire Halley was a third grader and Robbiana Evans was a kindergartner.
Brotherton said grief counselors were at the school Friday for students and staff.
Troopers said at least one child was wearing a seat belt, but the investigation is ongoing.
Charges are pending, troopers said.
