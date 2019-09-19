SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says they are responding to a collision that unfolded Thursday evening.
The coroner's office confirmed their response to the collision on South Avenue, near South Church Street Extension.
South Carolina Highway Patrol's live collision tracking website indicates it happened around 5:45 p.m. The agency later confirmed it was fatal.
We're working to get more details. Stay tuned for updates.
