UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Union County Coroner's Office confirmed that it was called to respond near Old Buffalo Rd.
The purpose for the coroner's response has not yet been confirmed.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Oconee Co. deputies arrest man for criminal sexual conduct with minor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.