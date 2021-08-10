ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office is responding to a tractor trailer that crashed and caught on fire along the interstate.
The tractor trailer wrecked into Porters RV off Interstate 85 southbound near mile marker 27 at 9:06 a.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Crews are now working to put out the fire.
Stay tuned as we work to keep you update.
