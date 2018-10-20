ANDERSON CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Anderson County Coroner confirmed that their responded to a single vehicle accident on Cherokee Road in Anderson County Saturday afternoon.
Troopers said the accident was on Cherokee Road at Shackleburg Road and Appletree Lane.
Deputy Coroner Josh Shore said the accident most likely took place early Saturday morning. The vehicle and its occupant were seen by a passing car around 12:30 p.m.
Shore said the four-door Honda sedan veered off the road and struck a tree. He says speed was most likely a factor.
The 58-year-old male driver passed away from blunt force trauma to the neck and chest.
SCHP said the driver was not seat-belted during the crash.
The coroner's office is working to contact with next of kin.
