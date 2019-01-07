ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Coroner confirmed an accident on Dobbins Bridge Road was fatal.
Troopers reported the accident occurred around 6:35 p.m. on Dobbins Bridge Road near Meadowood Drive in Anderson.
Details are limited at this time, but the coroner does say the crash was fatal.
We have a crew en route to the scene.
Stay with FOX Carolina for more.
