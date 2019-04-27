GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Coroner confirmed their office has been called to a fatal accident on SC-418 Saturday afternoon.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol report the accident happened around 2:24 p.m. on the highway near Fork Shoals Road.
The coroner confirmed at least one person has died as a result of the accident.
We have a crew en route.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
MORE NEWS:
Greenville County deputies investigating shooting on Anderson Road that left one injured
Troopers file additional charges against man accused of running from burning car after chase while 1-year-old left in vehicle died
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.