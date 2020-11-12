GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner's Office is responding to a collision in Gray Court that unfolded Thursday night.
South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the collision happened around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of Main Street and E. Mill Street. The roadway is blocked and the investigation was still active more than an hour after it happened.
We're working to get more details from troopers and the coroner's office. Stay tuned for updates.
