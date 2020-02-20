GENERIC - Crash 1

(file photo | Associated Press)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Co. Coroner's Office is investigating a collision the unfolded in the northern part of the county Thursday evening.

The office says the collision happened on Geer Highway, near US-276 and Durango Road in the Cleveland area.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the collision happened around 8:30 p.m. No new details were immediately available.

Stay tuned for updates as we get them.

Mom shares heartbreaking video of 9-year-old son saying he ‘wants to die’ because of bullying

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.