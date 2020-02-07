SPARTANBRUG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office has been summoned to a collision Friday evening.
South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the collision happened around 10:12 p.m. on Woodley Road, near SC-295. As of writing, the roadway is blocked and injuries are reported by troopers on the scene.
The coroner's office confirmed response around 11:25 p.m.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
