Collision on Woodley Road near SC-295 in Spartanburg County

 (FOX Carolina/ February 7, 2020)

SPARTANBRUG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office has been summoned to a collision Friday evening.

South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the collision happened around 10:12 p.m. on Woodley Road, near SC-295. As of writing, the roadway is blocked and injuries are reported by troopers on the scene.

The coroner's office confirmed response around 11:25 p.m.

