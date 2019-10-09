SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Coroner said his office has been requested to a traffic collision Wednesday afternoon.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the accident happened around 3:47 p.m. at the intersection of Coopertown Road and Tram Court in the Clifton community.
Details are very limited right now. We're working to learn more.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
MORE NEWS:
Deputies: Suspect charged with attempted murder after reportedly shooting man at woman's home in Greenville County
A town in North Carolina is being told to not wash any clothes for five days
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.