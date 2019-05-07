Deadly crash spartanburg

Scene of the deadly crash on Autumn Glen Dr. (FOX Carolina/ May 7, 2019)

 Dal Kalsi

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County coroner confirmed his office was called to a crash on Autumn Glen Drive Tuesday afternoon.

According to troopers, the crash happened near the intersection of John Dodd Road just after 1 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

