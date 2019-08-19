GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Kent Dill with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office reported that they are responding to a crash Monday night near the North Carolina State line.
The coroner’s office said just before 11 p.m. that the crash happened on US-25 northbound.
Details are limited at this time.
We will update this story as information becomes available.
