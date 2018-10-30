ANDERSON CO.,S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Anderson County coroner confirmed their office is responding to a crash in Anderson county.
Troopers said the accident happened around 4:48 Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Liberty Highway and Levis Smith Road.
Details are limited right now. We have a crew en route to the scene.
Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.