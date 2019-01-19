GENERIC - Crash 1

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office is responding to a deadly collision Saturday evening in Greenville.

The office confirmed to FOX Carolina the collision happened on Valentine Street near Odessa Street just after 5 p.m.

FOX Carolina has a crew en route to the scene to gather more information. Stay tuned for updates.

