ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County coroner said he was responding to a deadly crash on Belton Honea Path Highway Tuesday afternoon.
According to the SC Highway Patrol, the crash was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m. near the Beeks Road intersection.
No other details were immediately available.
MORE NEWS - Anderson Co. provides gifts for more than 1,000 children through Angel Tree program
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.