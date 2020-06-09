GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A collision has become fatal along Georgia Road and Garrison Road.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office is currently on scene of the two vehicle accident, that left one dead.
The collision was reported just before 9:30 p.m.
Highway Patrol is also on scene.
