SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is responding to a collision that has shut down all lanes of I-26 in the southern part of Spartanburg County.
The office confirmed their response to FOX Carolina around 5:40 p.m.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says the collision unfolded around 4:40 p.m. near Exit 41 to SC-92, near mile marker 42. The scene is still active as of writing. SCHP later confirmed the collision is fatal, and said traffic should resume normal flow by about 6:15 p.m.
We're working to get more details about what unfolded. Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
