SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is responding to a fatal house fire on Arch Street.
According to dispatch, the call for the house fire came in around 9:25 a.m.
Dispatch said Spartanburg City Fire is the lead department.
FOX Carolina crews are currently on their way.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Belton PD: Fugitive wanted for sex crimes with minor now in custody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.