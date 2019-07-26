ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office is responding to a house fire Friday evening.
The office confirmed to FOX Carolina they were summoned to the 3400 block of Airline Drive.
County dispatchers say the fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. and that Anderson County fire crews were responding.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.