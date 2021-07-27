LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Laurens County Coroner's Office confirmed that it is responding to a recovery effort at Lake Greenwood after a body was found.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have been searching for a man who went missing on Lake Greenwood since Saturday.
The man jumped off of a boat and has not been seen since, officials say.
PREVIOUSLY: SCDNR continues search for man who jumped from boat on Lake Greenwood
