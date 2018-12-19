ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office confirmed they are responding to a reported shooting in Anderson tonight.
Deputy coroner Charlie Boseman confirmed the information to FOX Carolina, saying the report came in from Chauga Drive.
Anderson County dispatch also confirmed they had deputies and EMS on scene in reference to reports of a man shot at the same address. Dispatchers say the call came in around 7:16 p.m.
FOX Carolina is working to get more information on the scene. We have a crew en route to the scene right now. Stay tuned for updates.
