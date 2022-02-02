GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office has been called to the scene of a crash involving multiple cars Wednesday morning.
The coroner said the crash happened 7:25 a.m. along Anderson Road near Old Anderson Road South.
The driver of one of the cars was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics, said the coroner.
This crash is still in the early stage of investigation.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
