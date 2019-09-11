SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police officers are investigating reports of a shooting that unfolded late Wednesday night, and now the coroner is on scene.
Maj. Art Littlejohn, public information officer for SPD, confirmed to FOX Carolina at 11:18 p.m. that officers were on the scene on North Dean Street. However, further details were not immediately available.
Later in the evening, Spartanburg County coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed to FOX Carolina his office was responding to the scene as well.
We're working to get more information. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.