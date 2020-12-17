SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says they are responding to a shooting scene in downtown Spartanburg Thursday afternoon.
The office says the scene is developing along James. H. Young Street and Mary J. Clement Street, confirming response just before 3:45 p.m. However, more details about the shooting were not immediately available.
Maj. Art Littlejohn with Spartanburg PD later confirmed they responded to the scene just after 3 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Littlejohn confirms two people were found shot, but did not disclose condition. There is no one in custody, and Littlejohn says there is no suspect description as of now.
Stay tuned for updates.
