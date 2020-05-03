PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Pickens County Emergency officials responded to an injured person at Twin Falls, Sunday afternoon.
Pierce Womack, Deputy Director of Emergency Management says it was located in a tough area just off Waterfalls Road.
Later, the coroner spoke to FOX Carolina crews and confirmed a death.
A press release will be released with additional details later.
MORE NEWS - Deputies say endangered woman who went missing Saturday afternoon has been located
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.