ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office responded to a tractor trailer fire along the interstate Tuesday morning.
At 9:04 a.m., a tractor trailer was heading south on I-85 near mile marker 28, according to troopers. The driver went off the right side of the road and hit a guard rail, fence, and several utility poles. The driver sadly passed away at the scene,
The coroner's office has not yet identified the driver.
Stay tuned as we work to keep you updated.
MORE NEWS: GDOT: Crews on scene of tractor trailer fire along I-85 in Franklin Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.