GENERIC- Car crash

a generic image for a crash (Associated Press, July 3, 2021)

UNION, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Union County Coroner's Office says they are responding to a scene near Jonesville-Lockhart Hwy in Union County.

We are working to learn more details about the situation. We will update this article as we learn more.

More news: Coroner responds near Irby St. in Woodruff, police confirm body found

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.