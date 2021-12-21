DUNCAN, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The former head football coach of Boiling Springs High School has died in a crash in Duncan, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office.
According to the coroner, the crash happened at 3:48 p.m. on E. Main Street (Hwy. 290) near the intersection of North Ave. in Duncan.
The coroner identified the victim as 61-year-old Alton Bruce Clark.
Clark is the former head football coach of Boiling Springs High School. He was also the owner of Gameday BBQ in Duncan.
Clark coached the Bulldogs football team from 2008 until 2012.
The coroner says the Duncan Police Department is investigating the crash.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
