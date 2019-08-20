GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Monday night, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to a fatal collision north of Travelers Rest.
According to officers, the accident happened around 10:15 p.m. about 7.5 miles north of Travelers Rest on Highway 25, close to the state line.
Troopers say a woman driving a 2007 Toyota was traveling north on Highway 25 when she was struck by a 2013 Kia traveling south in the northbound lane.
Troopers say to two vehicles collided head on. We're told the driver of the Toyota was wearing a seatbelt, but was injured and transported by EMS to Mission Hospital in Asheville.
The driver of the Kia was entrapped in the vehicle and died on scene, despite wearing a seatbelt.
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office was called to the crash to assist in the investigation.
At this time, the name of the deceased has not been released. We'll update when it becomes available.
