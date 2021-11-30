ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Anderson County Coroner's Office are responding to a deadly crash in Anderson County.
The crash happened on Alliance Park just after 10 a.m. and is currently blocking the roadway, according to troopers.
The Coroner's Office said they are also on scene investigating.
This is all the information we have at this time.
Stay tuned for further updates.
