SIX MILE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Coroner Kandy Kelley said her office is currently responding to a fatal house fire in Pickens County.
According to the sheriff's office, one person was inside the home on Duncan Road in Six Mile at the time of the fire.
The agency said it is waiting on SLED to confirm the identity of the body.
FOX Carolina crews are currently on scene working to learn more information.
Stay tuned for further updates.
MORE NEWS: Mission Hospital RNs reach historic tentative agreement with HCA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.