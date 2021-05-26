CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner's Office is responding to a shooting at an apartment complex that has left one person dead.
The coroner's office said the shooting happened at the Countryside Apartments on Hwy 56 in Clinton.
According to the coroner, there is one person dead.
The coroner's office and law enforcement are on scene now.
Stay tuned as we work to keep you updated.
