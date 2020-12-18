GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed that a person died on Friday afternoon after a motorcycle wreck.
The coroner says that the incident involved a single motorcycle and occurred around 3:45 pm on White Horse Rd. near Old White Horse Rd.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
