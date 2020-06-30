ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office has released the name and cause of death of a woman found dead in a vacant building near Anderson University property Monday night.
Sgt. Foster with ACSO said that deputies located a deceased female in the building off Old Williamston Road.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as Kelley Lenore Grover, 43, of Anderson.
Grover died after suffering blunt force trauma to the head.
The cause of death was deemed a homicide and the investigation into Grover's death continues, the coroner said.
Stay with us as we learn more.
