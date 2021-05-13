ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says that two former Anderson County Detention Center officers were arrested by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) after an incident in October, 2020, that led to a detainee's death.
Deputies say that the Sheriff's Office asked SLED to investigate the incident. Full details of this investigation are unknown at this time but both former officers are being booked at the Abbeville County Detention Center.
We covered this story in October of 2020 when the detainee was identified as Robert Dale Robertson. That full coverage can be found here Coroner releases name of man who died after suffering cardiac incident while being booked into Anderson Co. jail.
SLED officials say that the suspects, 28-year-old Milton Brady Wilson and 26-year-old Stephen Lee Saxton, were each charged with involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office.
According to arrest warrants for the suspects, "while Robertson was handcuffed behind his back, Officer Saxton and Cpl Milton Wilson performed a leg sweep maneuver on Robertson causing him to fall and hit his head/ shoulder area on the floor. As a result, Robertson suffered a cervical spine fracture that ultimately caused his death. "
Anderson County County Coroner Greg Shore says that the detainee's 2020 death is now being considered a homicide by his office. Coroner Shore adds that the official cause of death was a cervical spinal fracture.
According to deputies, an internal affairs investigation took place parallel with SLED's investigation. This internal affairs investigation found that two former employees used techniques outside of the their policy. The two officers were terminated for this policy violation according to deputies.
This investigation is ongoing. We will continue to update this story as more details are released.
