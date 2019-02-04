Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirm they are on the scene of a death investigation.
At this time, details are limited but dispatch confirms the call came in around 3:22 a.m.
Right now, we know deputies were dispatched to 2011 Anderson Road. That's close to GT's Gas Station located near South Washington and Anderson Road.
FOX Carolina spoke to Deputy Coroner Jeff Fowler who confirmed the coroner's office is on scene, and at this time it doesn't appear suspicious.
Both the sheriff's office and the coroner's office are investigating.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update as more information becomes available.
