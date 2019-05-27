SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Spartanburg County Coroner confirmed Monday afternoon that his office had been called to Clifton Beach amidst a search for a person who had possibly drowned the day before.
Dispatch said Sunday that response was requested to Goldmine road for a possible "submersion."
Emergency crews began searching for a person who reportedly went into the water and did not emerge at Clifton Beach, in Spartanburg County.
The Converse Fire Department, called off the search in the late hours of Sunday, though crews were back out at 9 a.m. to continue their efforts.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, EMS, and the Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene on Goldmine Road.
DNR said they believe the person missing was a swimmer. A dive team responded as well to help locate the person, our on-scene crew reported.
The missing person's identity has not been released at this time.
